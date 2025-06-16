Title: Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Author: Jeff Kinney

Editorial: RBA Molino

Greg Heffley could be perfectly considered as the unluckiest kid his school and probably his city have ever seen. Despite his friend Rowley Jefferson doesn’t have such problems and no matter how much he tries to have luck, Greg gets bullied, has problems with his brother Rodrick and always does exactly the opposite of what he expected to do.

I recommend it a lot as it’s one of the funniest books you could read and you can spend hours having fun while reading it.

Alejandro. 1st Year of ESO. IES Cástulo.