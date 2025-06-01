Title: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Author: Washington Irving

Editorial: Burlington Books

The book is about a man called Ichabod Crane, a teacher, who falls in love with Katrina Van Tassel, but has got a strong rival, Brom Bones. Ichabod is very superstitious and afraid of ghosts, typical in Sleepy Hollow. Brom plays some tricks on Ichabod, until one night, after a party, the Headless Horseman, who threw his head at Ichabod. After that, the farmers didn’t find Ichabod and Brom married Katrina… but, what happened?

I recommend this book because I consider it’s perfect for children who want to start reading more in English, and it’s also quite entertaining, which makes it easy to read. I also think it can be used for beginners to have a good time.

Paula y José Ramón . 1st Year of ESO. IES Cástulo.